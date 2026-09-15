Delhi HC asks RBI to mediate PayU, banks, Visa row over merchant codes

The Delhi High Court has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to mediate a dispute involving PayU Payments, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and Visa over the classification of merchants and related interchange fee claims.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, in an order dated September 14, directed the RBI to nominate a senior officer with expertise in the payments sector to facilitate discussions between the parties and attempt to resolve the dispute within 30 days. The court also ordered the parties to maintain the status quo with respect to disputed past transactions during the mediation.

Visa cannot issue final Interchange Reimbursement Fee (IRF) determinations concerning those transactions, while acquiring banks have been directed not to make further deductions from PayU towards the disputed claims.

The court said involving the RBI was preferable to sending the parties to pre-litigation mediation, given its regulatory role over the payments ecosystem. The dispute centres on Merchant Category Codes (MCCs), four-digit codes used to identify a merchant’s principal business. These classifications are relevant for determining the interchange fee applicable to card transactions. ICICI Bank, which issues Visa cards, alleged that certain merchants using PayU had been assigned incorrect MCCs, resulting in lower interchange fees. It subsequently raised claims against acquiring banks through Visa’s IRF mechanism. PayU disputed its liability, maintaining that it does not assign MCCs. According to the payments company, it collects and verifies information about merchants’ businesses and forwards the details to the acquiring bank, which independently determines the appropriate MCC.