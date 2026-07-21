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Delhi HC declines urgent hearing of plea on police action on CJP protesters

The bench said the matter will be listed for hearing on Wednesday

Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently list a petition concerning the city police's use of "excessive force" against students who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament.

"Don't drag the court into all this," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia told the petitioner.

The bench said the matter will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The petitioner mentioned the plea before the bench for an urgent hearing, stating that Delhi Police personnel used "excessive force" on the protesters.

Thousands joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The CJP accused Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo was pushed around.

Delhi Police, however, denied that Angmo was assaulted, terming the reports "completely false and misleading".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi High CourtDelhi PoliceJantar MantarPolitical satire

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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