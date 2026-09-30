Delhi HC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt dismissed the third bail pleas by Khalid and Sharjeel in the case.

The bench said it cannot modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order asking the two accused to seek bail either on completion of protected witnesses' examination or expiry of one year from passing order, whichever is earlier.

Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.