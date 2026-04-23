Delhi HC directs X Corp to remove posts on Arvind Kejriwal court hearing

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered X Corp to take down posts carrying visuals of court proceedings in which Arvind Kejriwal was seen addressing the court on April 13 before a different Bench.

The direction came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who has sought initiation of contempt action against Kejriwal, certain political figures, and journalist Ravish Kumar over the alleged unauthorised recording and circulation of audio-visual material from proceedings relating to Kejriwal’s plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case.

Appearing for Meta Platforms, senior advocate Arvind Datar told the Bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora that the flagged content had already been removed following a communication from the Registrar General.

Counsel for Google LLC submitted that some of the URLs identified did not appear to host the relevant footage. The court nevertheless directed that any such material, if found, be taken down. X Corp was not represented during the hearing. The Bench also examined whether content violating existing legal provisions, such as the High Court’s rules barring unauthorised recording or dissemination of proceedings, can be removed automatically. Datar responded that such identification is not technically feasible without a formal directive, adding that platforms act within 24 hours once an order from a court or competent authority is received.

The court impleaded the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and sought its response on enforcement of intermediary obligations, directing the personal appearance of its secretary on the next date of hearing, July 6. Referring to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Bench observed that intermediaries are required to make reasonable efforts to prevent users from hosting or sharing content that breaches applicable law. Justice Rao indicated that the court would examine the extent of compliance with these obligations. The petition alleges that Kejriwal’s decision to argue his own recusal plea formed part of a broader attempt to influence public perception and undermine the institution. It also seeks constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged recording and dissemination of court proceedings.