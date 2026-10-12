Delhi HC gives police time till Tuesday to respond to IYC plea for protest

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time till October 13 to the city police to respond to a plea of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking permission to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, told Justice Amit Mahajan that he will take instructions on the issue and inform the court on Tuesday.

Noting the statement of the ASG, the court then listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the petitioner, said the plea was filed four days back and the police's counsel could have taken the instructions by now. He insisted that the matter be heard today itself.