Delhi HC grants time to Sengar, others to reply on plea in Unnao death case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted additional time to Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others to file their replies to an application seeking enhancement of the sentence in the Unnao custodial death case.

The application has been filed by the daughter of the deceased, who is also the Unnao rape survivor. She has sought enhancement of the 10-year sentence awarded to Sengar and other convicts.

Division bench comprising justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja granted more time to the respondents as a copy of the application could not be supplied to some of the respondents.

The bench noted that the original matter had been listed for hearing on March 2. However, the date was later declared a holiday, following which the matter was listed for March 11.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing in the matter for March 28. Except for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, all other convicts are on bail in this case. Advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the Unnao rape victim, who has moved the plea. On the other hand, advocate Anubha Bhardwaj had appeared for the CBI and submitted that the petition should be heard only after deciding its maintainability. Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving 10 years sentence in the custodial death case and a life sentence in the minor rape case. His appeals in both cases are pending before the Delhi High Court.