Delhi HC directs Nakkheeran to take down content on Isha Foundation case

Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed Nakkheeran’s plea under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which sought rejection of the plaint, and directed that the contentious content be taken down. The dispute traces back to a defamation suit instituted by the Isha Foundation in 2024, alleging that certain publications had harmed its reputation. The organisation has sought damages amounting to Rs 3 crore.

According to the foundation, Nakkheeran published several reports making serious allegations against it, which included claims of exploitation, brainwashing and involvement in illegal activities. It said that the reports also suggested that people associated with the foundation were being forced or influenced to stay there against their will. The foundation claimed that such allegations were false and misleading.

Google LLC was also made a party in the case, as the content in question appeared in Google search results and was hosted on YouTube.

During the course of proceedings, Nakkheeran approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Delhi to Chennai. In response, the foundation moved an application in the transfer proceedings, requesting restraint on further publication of allegedly defamatory material.