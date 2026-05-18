Home / India News / Delhi HC refuses Apple's plea to halt CCI probe, asks firm to cooperate

Delhi HC refuses Apple's plea to halt CCI probe, asks firm to cooperate

Delhi HC said in an order that Apple 'shall fully cooperate' but it asked the Competition Commission of India to not pass a final order in the matter until at least July 15

Delhi High Court
The CCI has been seeking Apple's financial information since ​an investigation found in 2024 that the company had abused its dominant ‌position (Photo: Twitter)
Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 12:22 PM IST
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An Indian court has told Apple to "fully cooperate" with investigators in an ​antitrust case related to the iPhone apps market, ​not agreeing with the U.S. company's request to ‌put the case on hold while it challenges the law governing antitrust penalties.

The Delhi High Court said in an order posted on its website on Saturday that Apple "shall fully cooperate", but it asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to not pass a final order in the matter until at least July 15.

Apple wanted the case to be put on ‌hold and had accused the CCI of exceeding its powers by pushing the company to submit its financials - typically needed for penalty calculation - while Apple has a pending challenge to the law governing penalties, Reuters has reported.

The CCI has been seeking Apple's financial information since ​an investigation found in 2024 that the company had abused its dominant ‌position.

Apple has denied wrongdoing and resisted demands of the CCI, arguing that it has challenged India's ​entire ‌antitrust penalty calculation law and the watchdog must wait.

The ‌Indian case is among many Apple faces around the globe for alleged antitrust breaches. India is a key ‌market ​for Apple, where ​its iPhones have a 9 per cent market share, compared with 4 per cent two years ago, Counterpoint Research says.

Apple ‌did not ​respond to a request for comment. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Apple Delhi High CourtCompetition Commission of IndiaCompetition Commission of India CCI

First Published: May 18 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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