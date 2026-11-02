Delhi HC refuses to stay ban on non-BS-VI vehicles from outside city

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay a Delhi government notification barring vehicles registered outside the National Capital Territory and falling below BS-VI emission standards from plying in the city during the winter months, while issuing notice to the respondents on a plea challenging the restriction.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre declined to grant interim relief at this stage and sought responses from the authorities. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 27.

The petition challenges Paragraph 4 of Part I of a notification dated June 23, 2026, issued by the Department of Environment and Forests, Government of NCT of Delhi, under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

According to the plea, the impugned direction provides that from November 1 to January 31, vehicles registered outside the National Capital Territory and falling below BS-VI emission standards will not be permitted to ply in Delhi. The restriction comes into force automatically every year from November 1, the petition states. The petitioner has challenged the restriction on the ground that it treats otherwise comparable vehicles differently based on their place of registration. The plea contends that a BS-IV vehicle registered outside Delhi is barred from entering the city during the specified period, while a comparable Delhi-registered BS-IV vehicle is not subject to the same restriction.