Delhi HC rejects CBI plea against Chitra Ramkrishna's bail in NSE case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) challenge to the bail granted to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged phone interception case.

The case concerns allegations that telephone conversations of NSE employees were unlawfully intercepted between 2009 and 2017.

The CBI has alleged that Ramkrishna, along with former NSE chief executive officer Ravi Narain, executive vice-president Ravi Varanasi and head of premises Mahesh Haldipur, engaged iSEC Services to monitor and intercept employees’ telephone calls.

According to the investigating agency, the interceptions were carried out under the purported pretext of conducting periodic cybersecurity vulnerability assessments at the stock exchange.