The Delhi High Court has put on hold proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh over a corruption complaint relating to promotions at the National Productivity Council (NPC).

A Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Renu Bhatnagar said the proceedings would remain stayed until the next hearing in January. The court also sought responses from the Lokpal and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Singh's petition challenging the proceedings.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the Defence Secretary, argued that the CBI had already found no criminality in the allegations, but the Lokpal had chosen to proceed despite the agency's findings.

He submitted that the Lokpal was required to independently form an opinion on the existence of a prima facie case and seek an explanation from his client before proceeding further. That exercise, he argued, had not been carried out. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the matter might require closer examination. Singh has challenged an October 26 order of the Lokpal directing a hearing against him under Section 20(3) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. He has also questioned a subsequent notice issued on October 28, besides an earlier order dated March 4, 2025, through which the Lokpal had assumed jurisdiction to entertain the complaint.

The petition states that the present proceedings stem from an earlier Lokpal order and notice issued in January 2025. Both were subsequently quashed by the High Court on November 28, 2024. In that decision, the High Court had held that the Lokpal had not recorded the mandatory prima facie satisfaction regarding the commission of an offence of corruption. It had also observed that allegations merely bordering on corruption did not meet the statutory threshold for initiating further proceedings. Singh has alleged that the Lokpal is attempting to revive the proceedings that were previously set aside by relying on documents introduced during the fresh hearing.

He has also contended that the complaint concerns administrative decisions involving service rules, selection procedures and promotions at the NPC, rather than any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. At the time of the promotions under scrutiny, Singh was serving as Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and was the ex-officio Chairman of the NPC's Governing Body. However, the promotions in question were made in March 2023, before he assumed charge of the department in April 2023, the petition states. The plea further relies on a preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI, which reportedly found the allegations against Singh to be unsubstantiated.