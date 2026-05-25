Home / India News / Delhi HC to hear plea against govt's Gymkhana Club eviction order on May 26

Delhi HC to hear plea against govt's Gymkhana Club eviction order on May 26

Centre has asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for 'strengthening and securing defence infrastructure'

Delhi gymkhana club
The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
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Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's order asking the club to hand over the premises to it by June 5.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The court listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The Centre has asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

The order, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi Gymkhana ClubDelhi High CourtCourt cases

First Published: May 25 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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