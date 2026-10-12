Delhi HC to hear plea against of Jantar Mantar closure as protest site

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a petition regarding the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the capital.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Monday, stating that peaceful protests were being quelled as authorities had not earmarked an alternative site for them.

The court also agreed to hear on Tuesday another petition alleging that "outsiders" had entered the protest held over the weekend and harassed the protesters.

When the counsel urged the bench to urgently hear the petition regarding the protest site on Monday, the court observed that the issue was also being looked into by the Supreme Court.

"Tomorrow. The Supreme Court is equally seized of the matter. Not only that, but the Supreme Court has called on the Union to file their affidavits also. Once the Supreme Court is seized of it, we have to see - to what extent we can look at it again. That's why let us have it tomorrow," the bench responded. The lawyer mentioning the matter told the bench that the "right to free speech has been quelled to a great extent and that has enormous impact". "Now today Jantar Mantar is also closed. There is no other place which has been earmarked by the executive to actually carry out a protest in accordance with law. Peaceful protests are being quelled today. This is absolutely going to be a black day. We have faced this in 1975," the lawyer said.