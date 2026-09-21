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Delhi High Court gets seven new judges, total strength rises to 50

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises and after administering the oath, the chief justice congratulated the new judges

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 10:45 AM IST
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Seven judicial officers took the oath of office as Delhi High Court court judges on Monday, taking the strength of the court to 50.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj, who were serving as judicial officers in the district judiciary here.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises and after administering the oath, the chief justice congratulated the new judges.

While Justices Sharma and Saxena took oath in English, the other five took the oath in Hindi.

They have been appointed as additional judges of the high court.

The central government notified the seven new appointments on September 19 after the Supreme Court collegium made a recommendation in favour of these judicial officers.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60 and with the seven new appointments, its current strength has risen to 50.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi High CourtHigh CourtDelhi

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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