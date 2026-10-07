Home / India News / Delhi High Court judge strength rises to 50 after new appointment

Delhi High Court judge strength rises to 50 after new appointment

Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre administered the oath of office to Justice Singh, taking the strength of judges of the Delhi High Court to 50

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:09 AM IST
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday got a new judge with the swearing-in of Justice Gurvinder Pal Singh.

Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre administered the oath of office to Justice Singh, taking the strength of judges of the Delhi High Court to 50.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60 which includes 45 permanent and 15 additional judges.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises.

Justice Singh, who was a judicial officer of the Delhi district judiciary and has been elevated to the high court as an additional judge, took oath in Hindi.

The Centre had on October 5 notified the appointment of the judicial officer as judge of the high court.

In September, a total of seven judges had taken the oath of the office of the Delhi High Court.

On September 10, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended eight judicial officers for elevation to the Delhi High Court.

While seven were elevated, Singh did not find his name in that list. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi High CourtIndian Judiciary

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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