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Home / India News / Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via email ahead of Independence Day

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via email ahead of Independence Day

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also reached the high court premises and security has been beefed up

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:44 PM IST
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The Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises. The threat comes a day ahead of Independence Day.

According to court sources, the registrar general of the high court is in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The sources said the email mentioned "blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11 pm".

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also reached the high court premises and security has been beefed up.

Police said several government installations in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting multiple agencies to launch searches and security checks a day ahead of the Independence Day and high alert in the capital.

Police source said dog squad, bomb disposal squad, fire department and many other security agencies are conducting checking, nothing suspicious so far found.

Security agencies and local police teams launched searches at the locations following the threats. "Nothing suspicious has been found at any of the sites during the searches so far," the sources said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Independence DayDelhi High CourtBomb Threat CallsEmail threatDelhi Police

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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