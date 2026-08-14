Delhi High Court receives bomb threat via email ahead of Independence Day

The Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises. The threat comes a day ahead of Independence Day.

According to court sources, the registrar general of the high court is in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The sources said the email mentioned "blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11 pm".

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also reached the high court premises and security has been beefed up.

Police said several government installations in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting multiple agencies to launch searches and security checks a day ahead of the Independence Day and high alert in the capital.