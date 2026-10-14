Delhi High Court sets 90-day notice rule for allotment of Ramlila grounds

The Delhi High Court has questioned the ‘first come, first served’ policy for allotting public grounds for Ramlila events or other events, ruling that the system can be arbitrary when applicants are not informed of booking rules in advance.

The court has sought clarity on the allotment rules, and has directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to frame comprehensive annual guidelines to make the allocation process more transparent.

Court flags gaps in DDA’s ground booking process

The dispute began when the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) rejected the Rays of New Beginning Foundation’s application to organise the annual Ramlila Dussehra Mahotsav at Chunk-C Ground in Shivaji Place, Raja Garden. The foundation approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the allotment granted to another organisation that had applied earlier, and requesting that the ground be allotted to it instead.

During the proceedings, the court noted that the authorities had not issued a public notice specifying the application window or informing prospective applicants that allotments would be made on a first-come, first-served basis. It raised concerns about the fairness of a process in which applicants were not given clear information about the booking rules in advance. The court highlighted three key issues: Lack of transparency: Applicants were not informed in advance about when bookings would open or the criteria governing allotment

Unequal access: Applicants who learnt about the booking process earlier could gain an advantage over other eligible organisations

Arbitrary allotment: Without clearly announced rules, allocating grounds solely on the basis of who applied first could lead to unfair outcomes The court, however, declined to grant immediate relief to the foundation, noting that the festivities were about to begin and cancelling the existing allotment was not feasible.