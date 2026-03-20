Delhi Home Minister orders city-wide fire audit to eliminate 'safety gaps'

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has ordered a comprehensive fire safety audit across the national capital to identify and fix existing security loopholes. The move comes as part of a proactive government initiative to prevent fire-related accidents before they occur.

This safety order, issued on Thursday, applies to establishments in residential areas to ensure a uniform security standard. To maintain transparency and technical accuracy, third-party experts will conduct the mapping and auditing process. The focus is on identifying and addressing critical "safety gaps." The order comes a day after a fire in the Palam area killed 9 people and injured 3 others.

The Delhi government has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in the Palam building fire and ₹5 lakh will be given in case of deceased children. Additionally, ₹2 lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP-led Delhi government after at least nine people were killed in a fire in a five-storey building in Palam, stating that a malfunctioning hydraulic lift hampered rescue efforts. According to an official release, as questions over fire brigade negligence emerged, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief, calling the incident extremely tragic, and said the rising number of fire incidents in the capital was a concern, urging immediate, concrete measures to improve emergency response in areas with narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, extended his deep condolences to the affected families in Delhi's Palam fire incident and said recurring fire incidents are a matter of concern. "The incident in Delhi's Palam is extremely tragic, and I extend deep condolences to the affected families. I pray for peace for the departed souls. The recurring fire incidents in the national capital are a matter of concern. Narrow lanes, closely packed multi-storey buildings, and inadequate safety arrangements further increase the risk. It is extremely necessary for the government to take concrete and immediate steps in this direction," said Kejriwal. The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam in the early hours of Wednesday, allegedly due to a short circuit.