In an attempt to generate revenue, the Delhi Jal Board plans to monetise its land and buildings to private companies, starting with 'Varunalay', its headquarters situated in Karol Bagh, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has around 27 lakh water connections across the city , however the water utility has been reeling under financial losses for the past several years.

"In a recent board meeting the proposal to monetise its properties including land and buildings has been approved. We plan to hire a Department of Economic Affairs-empanelled financial advisor to carry out an assessment and submit a report," an official said.