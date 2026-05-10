Delhi L-G urges people to follow traffic rules, cooperate with police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday urged people to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic police in ensuring safer and smoother movement on city roads.

In a post on X, Sandhu said adherence to traffic regulations is an essential civic responsibility and important for reducing congestion, preventing accidents and lowering air pollution caused by vehicles stuck in traffic snarls.

"I have directed traffic police to expand its enforcement drive across Delhi. You can also empower this movement by using the 'Traffic Prahari' app to report these violations and earn rewards for your contribution to road safety," he said.