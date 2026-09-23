Home / India News / Delhi LG orders safety audit of all parks after Astha Kunj gangrape

Delhi LG orders safety audit of all parks after Astha Kunj gangrape

The 17-year-old girl from Faridabad was gangraped by three men at Ashta Kunj Park near the Kalkaji temple on Monday evening

Taranjit Singh Sandhu,Taranjit
Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 1:22 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a safety audit of all city parks and deployment of Pink Police personnel around their premises following the gangrape of a teenage girl at a park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area.

Sandhu met the Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner and DDA Vice Chairman, the LG Office said in a post on X.

He directed that a comprehensive safety audit of all Delhi parks be conducted within a week, with emphasis on adequate lighting, security, regular patrolling and cleanliness.

The Delhi Police was also directed to strengthen beat patrolling, including deployment of Pink Police personnel around park premises, it said.

The 17-year-old girl from Faridabad was gangraped by three men at Ashta Kunj Park near the Kalkaji temple on Monday evening.

All three accused have been arrested, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIT Bombay prof Doolla sent on leave amid probe into student's death

Record savings on medical expenses under Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi

Supreme Court questions 10x gap in retailer price vs MRP of cancer drugs

Deep depression to cross Odisha-Andhra coast on Sep 23-24, bring heavy rain

Rajya Sabha polls for 12 seats in UP, Uttarakhand, Bengal on October 16

Topics :DelhiDelhi governmentKalkajigangrape

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchHero Motors sharesAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Next Story