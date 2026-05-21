Delhi likely to cross 46°C as IMD issues heatwave alert across India

Delhi continued to reel under extreme temperatures on Thursday after the city recorded its warmest May night in 14 years, with the mercury settling at 31.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital due to persistent heatwave conditions.

Today’s IMD forecast for Delhi

Mainly clear skies are expected to prevail, while the national capital continues to experience an intense spell of heatwave. IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely at many places across the city and adjoining regions, with severe conditions in isolated regions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high, with the maximum likely to range between 45 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 31 degrees Celsius, offering little to no relief even during the night. Strong surface winds are also expected through the day, reaching 20–30 kmph and occasionally gusting up to 45 kmph. The combination of extreme heat and dry winds is likely to intensify heat stress, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

Warmest night in 14 years Delhi recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years as the minimum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD said. This is the highest minimum temperature recorded in May since May 26, 2012, when the city logged 32.5 degrees Celsius, underscoring the intensity of the ongoing heat stress. The IMD noted that stations including Safdarjung and Lodi Road also reported warm night conditions, indicating persistently high overnight temperatures with little relief after a scorching day. IMD’s definition of warm night According to IMD classification, a warm night is declared when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or above and the minimum temperature remains significantly higher than normal, with a departure of 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Health advisory and risks The IMD has advised residents to take precautions against prolonged exposure to heat, particularly between late morning and early evening when temperatures are expected to peak. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are at higher risk during this period of sustained heat stress. Heatwave across north and central India While Delhi and much of north India continue to face oppressive heat, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also being observed across parts of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Rajasthan. In several regions, daytime temperatures are significantly above seasonal norms, contributing to widespread heat stress across northern and central India.

Rainfall activity in other regions In contrast, rainfall activity continues over several parts of the country, providing relief in pockets. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Thunderstorm activity, accompanied by gusty winds, is also being witnessed across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and several southern states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The northeast continues to remain active with widespread thunderstorms and rainfall activity under pre-monsoon systems. Over northwest India, isolated rainfall activity is being observed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, although daytime heat continues in several plains.