Delhi likely to get some rain today; heavy rainfall continues across India

Delhi residents woke to another day of heat and humidity as very light rainfall in some parts of the city on Sunday increased humidity in the air. The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy day on Monday, with one or two spells of very light to light rain expected from forenoon to afternoon at many places. Another spell of light rain is likely at a few places towards the evening and night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Winds of 10–15 kmph are expected through the day. The cloud cover and intermittent rain are likely to keep daytime temperatures below normal for early August. However, humidity is expected to remain high, making conditions uncomfortable during rain-free periods.

The IMD has forecast continued cloudy conditions over the next few days, with light rain or thundershowers likely at intervals as monsoon conditions persist over the region. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 30–33 degrees Celsius. Heavy rains to continue across India Monsoon activity remains active over large parts of the country. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.