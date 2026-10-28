Delhi's liquor booking app goes live, but doorstep delivery stays absent

The Delhi government has launched a new app which lets customers shop online for liquor. However, the delivery service has not been made available.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Delhi Liquor Booking app lets customers check stock, reserve their preferred brands and pay online. But they must still visit the shop to collect their order.

The app has been launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The service is available at 208 outlets run by the DSIIDC. Buyers must collect their orders within 48 hours of payment using a QR code generated by the app.

The facility aims to reduce queues, ease pressure on billing counters and let buyers confirm availability before visiting a shop. But the rollout has two limitations: its restricted reach and a reportedly lukewarm initial response. Limited coverage ALSO READ: Delhi HC flags prosecutor shortage, says criminal trials affected Delhi's four government-owned liquor retailers operate more than 700 outlets collectively. The app currently covers only DSIIDC's 208 stores, leaving outlets run by the other three corporations outside the service. Any expansion will depend on consumer response, officials cited in the report said. Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) are the other corporations operating liquor stores in the capital.