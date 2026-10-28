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Delhi's liquor booking app goes live, but doorstep delivery stays absent

The app allows customers to check liquor stocks, book bottles and pay online, but orders must be collected in person within 48 hours

Crowds, Delhi liquor shops
Delhi Liquor Booking app lets customers check stock, reserve preferred brands and pay online, but they must visit the shop to collect orders (File photo: ANI)
Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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The Delhi government has launched a new app which lets customers shop online for liquor. However, the delivery service has not been made available.
 
According to a report by The Times of India, the Delhi Liquor Booking app lets customers check stock, reserve their preferred brands and pay online. But they must still visit the shop to collect their order.
 
The app has been launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The service is available at 208 outlets run by the DSIIDC. Buyers must collect their orders within 48 hours of payment using a QR code generated by the app.
 
The facility aims to reduce queues, ease pressure on billing counters and let buyers confirm availability before visiting a shop.
 
But the rollout has two limitations: its restricted reach and a reportedly lukewarm initial response.
 

Limited coverage

 
Delhi's four government-owned liquor retailers operate more than 700 outlets collectively. The app currently covers only DSIIDC's 208 stores, leaving outlets run by the other three corporations outside the service. Any expansion will depend on consumer response, officials cited in the report said. 
 
Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) are the other corporations operating liquor stores in the capital.
 
Retail liquor sales in Delhi have been managed by the government-run corporations after the government withdrew previous excise policy in 2022.
 

Liquor sale rules remain unchanged

 
The online payment facility does not change the existing rules governing liquor purchases. Users must be at least 25 years old, while the applicable limits allow an individual to buy up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer. Orders can be cancelled before collection, but liquor cannot be returned after it has been collected.
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Topics :DelhiLiquor shopsBS Web ReportsDelhi government

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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