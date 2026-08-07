Delhi logs 1,349 swine flu, 1,379 dengue cases this monsoon; no fatalities

Singh said that government hospitals are “fully prepared” to handle patients as cases rise.

"Regular testing for H1N1 is being carried out, and around 1,349 people have tested positive so far this year, with the cases increasing this monsoon,” Singh said, quoted PTI.

He added, “All of them are undergoing treatment, and many of them got treated and went home. I am happy to say that there has been no mishap due to either dengue or H1N1. The Delhi government, the Health Department and all our hospitals are fully prepared to deal with these diseases.”

The health minister urged people not to panic, and added that the government has instructed hospitals to remain vigilant, closely monitor hotspot areas and ensure prompt treatment of patients.

What is H1N1?

Also called Swine flu, H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus. It was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2009, when an estimated 284,400 died from the flu.