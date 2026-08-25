Delhi logs 2,308 H1N1 cases, CM Rekha Gupta calls emergency review meet

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for an emergency review meeting amid a rise in influenza cases in the national capital.

Asserting that the situation was under control with adequate doctors and medicines, Singh said Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, which included 2,308 H1N1 infections.

Singh said this at a press conference that followed a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board.

"There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem, everything is under control," Singh said.