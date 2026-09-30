Delhi logs lowest September average AQI in 5 years as air quality improves

The improving trend in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR continues, with Delhi recording its lowest monthly average Air Quality Index (AQI) for September during the current year, compared with the corresponding period of the last five years, from 2022 to 2026.

The monthly average AQI of Delhi for September during the current year has been recorded at 102, against 105 in 2025, 105 in 2024, 108 in 2023 and 104 in 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said.

"The period from January to September 2026 witnessed the highest number of days with daily average AQI less than 200 (moderate category) during the last five years. Delhi recorded 194 such days in 2026, as against 187 days in 2025, 188 days in 2024, 193 days in 2023 and 146 days in 2022," the ministry said.

The period from January to September 2026 also witnessed the lowest number of ‘Poor to Severe+’ days during the last five years, with 79 days in 2026, against 86 days in 2025, 86 days in 2024, 80 days in 2023 and 127 days in 2022. The period from January to September 2026, up to September 28, 2026, witnessed the joint-lowest average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi compared with the corresponding period since 2022. Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 69 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2026, against 69 µg/m³ in 2025, 81 µg/m³ in 2024, 73 µg/m³ in 2023 and 80 µg/m³ in 2022.