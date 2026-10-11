Delhi may get rain today, heavy showers likely in parts of South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rain in parts of Delhi on Sunday, with moderate showers possible at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Rainfall is also expected across several parts of India, with heavy rain likely in parts of the South and Northeast.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies on Sunday, with very light to light rain at a few places and moderate rain at isolated places, mainly towards the forenoon. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are also likely.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the minimum stood at 24.4 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The weather is forecast to turn partly cloudy from Monday, with no rain expected over the following days. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 32-35 degrees Celsius through the middle of the week. Weather across India Rain and thunderstorms are expected across parts of southern, eastern, northeastern and central India over the coming days. Southern India is likely to see continued rainfall, with isolated to scattered showers forecast over Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.