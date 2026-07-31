Across the country, the IMD has forecast widespread monsoon activity, with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Maharashtra on Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may be around 26 degrees Celsius. Rain is likely to provide some relief from the heat, but humid conditions are expected to persist across the region.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Madhya Pradesh. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana. Strong surface winds are expected over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana.