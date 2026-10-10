Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm amid protest

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday extended the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations by four hours till 10 pm amid security arrangements for the CJP protest in the national capital.

The stations, which were earlier scheduled to reopen at 6 pm, will continue to remain closed till 10 pm on Saturday, the DMRC said in a revised service update.

The situation will be reviewed by security agencies and further updates will be shared accordingly, it said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, accusing him of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration.