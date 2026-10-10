Delhi Metro reopens 45 stations after 25-hour closure due to CJP's protest

The Delhi Metro reopened entry and exit gates at 45 stations after a 25-hour closure on Saturday imposed due the CJP's anti-CEC protest, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcing that gates at all stations across its network were now open.

In a service update late Saturday, the DMRC said entry and exit gates at all Metro stations were open and interchange facilities at all the concerned stations were also available.

"The entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available," the DMRC said.

The restrictions were initially imposed from 9 pm on Friday on security grounds ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The closure of 45 stations was extended until 10 pm on Saturday, four hours beyond the earlier scheduled reopening time of 6 pm. The affected stations included key transport hubs such as Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi. The curbs were imposed following a request from Delhi Police over concerns about possible crowd movement towards sensitive locations. The DMRC had earlier revised its advisory, reducing the number of stations facing entry and exit restrictions from 57 to 45. Interchange facilities were permitted at the affected stations under the earlier arrangement, except at New Delhi Metro station.