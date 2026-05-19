Delhi-NCR cab, auto drivers call 3-day strike from May 21, demand fare hike

Commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi-NCR have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23, demanding an immediate revision of taxi and auto fares amid rising fuel prices and alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

According to a letter submitted by the "Chalak Shakti Union" to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Chalak Shakti Union stated that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite a steep rise in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and other daily essentials.

The union alleged that taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR were facing severe financial distress and struggling to support their families. "Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers," the letter said. The drivers' body also accused app-based cab companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of arbitrary functioning and economic exploitation. "App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation," the union alleged. The union warned that if the Delhi government failed to revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement.