Delhi-NCR firecrackers curb: SC calls for balance, safer celebrations

The Supreme Court on Monday called for a balance between public health concerns and religious sentiments while considering restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. It urged people to voluntarily adopt less polluting ways of celebrating festivals.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it was not inclined to pass orders banning firecrackers. However, it stressed that people should recognise the associated health hazards and turn to safer practices, reported Bar and Bench.

“We will not hurt religious sentiments, but at the same time, people should themselves come forward and opt for it. The whole exercise should involve a balancing approach. If we do that, society itself becomes awakened and people come forward. If the citizenry is concerned and civil society is aware of these things, I think that will be the best approach,” the CJI said.

SC stresses public awareness over blanket ban During the hearing, Justice Bagchi questioned the religious basis for bursting firecrackers after the amicus curiae highlighted the health risks posed by air pollution and the difficulties involved in enforcing restrictions. The amicus, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, responded: “Gods would be aghast if they knew that children were suffering and getting sick in their name.” Singh cautioned that restrictions would remain ineffective without proper enforcement, observing that it was “impossible for police officers to be in every street all the time”. Singh suggested referring the issue to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the statutory body responsible for air quality management in the region.

CJI Kant, however, cautioned against passing restrictive orders. He called for a practical approach, suggesting awareness campaigns, restrictions on highly polluting firecrackers and the promotion of less harmful alternatives. “We have to be extremely careful in passing an order unless we are in a position to make it manageable and enforceable,” the CJI said. He further observed: “We have to make people wiser, bring awareness and tell them which firecrackers are harmful and which are less harmful. We should promote that kind of culture and persuade people to return to our original culture, where there were only sparklers and the lighting of lamps.”