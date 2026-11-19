Nearly four in 10 Delhi-NCR residents surveyed plan to move out of the region soon due to air pollution, up sharply from 8 per cent in December 2025, according to a LocalCircles survey released on Thursday, November 19.

Of the respondents, 37 per cent said they planned to leave the region, while 58 per cent said they needed to or would continue staying despite high pollution levels. Another 5 per cent were undecided.

7 in 10 report pollution-linked illnesses in their network

The survey found that 72 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents had one or more people in their close social network, including family members, friends, neighbours and colleagues, who had developed a severe health condition they attributed to sustained exposure to polluted air.

Of the respondents, 32 per cent reported one such individual in their network, 17 per cent reported two to three, while another 17 per cent said four to six people had been affected. Six per cent reported more than 10 people, while 17 per cent said no one in their network had developed such a condition. The survey also found that 94 per cent of respondents were worried about being able to afford healthcare for themselves and their families if they continued living in Delhi-NCR. As many as 77 per cent said they were very worried, while 17 per cent were somewhat concerned.

The findings mark a rise from December 2025, when 73 per cent of residents, surveyed by the same platform, expressed concern about affording healthcare. The current survey received more than 83,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The questions on pollution-linked health conditions, relocation plans and healthcare affordability received 24,729, 34,160, and 24,560 responses, respectively. ALSO READ: Delhi AQI rises to 286, forecast warns of another pollution spell ahead Men accounted for 63 per cent of the respondents, while women made up 37 per cent. Pollution accompanied by rising health costs Delhi's AQI touched 376 on November 8, its highest Diwali reading since 2021. CAQM invoked Stage III of the GRAP on November 6 after air quality turned severe. The restrictions were revoked on November 17, even as forecasts indicated a return to the 'Very Poor' category by November 20.