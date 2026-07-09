79% Delhi NCR residents rate monsoon preparedness as poor: Survey

Nearly eight in 10 residents surveyed across Delhi NCR believe their local administration is not prepared to deal with waterlogging during the monsoon, a survey conducted by LocalCircles said on Thursday.

The survey found that 79 per cent of respondents rated their administration's preparedness as either "poor" or "pathetic", while none rated it "good" or "very good".

The survey received 11,966 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Of the total respondents, 50 per cent described their local administration's preparedness as "pathetic" and 29 per cent rated it "poor". The remaining 21 per cent rated it "average".

Among the five cities, Gurugram recorded the highest level of dissatisfaction. As many as 92 per cent of respondents from the city rated their administration's preparedness as poor or pathetic. Delhi followed at 82 per cent, Ghaziabad at 80 per cent, Noida at 73 per cent and Faridabad at 69 per cent. The survey was conducted after heavy rainfall affected several parts of Delhi NCR on July 8 and 9. According to the report, Gurugram received nearly 80 mm of rain by late afternoon on July 9 and more than 115 mm over 33 hours. An NH-48 stretch near Narsinghpur caved in during drainage pipe work, resulting in an around 8-km traffic jam between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula toll plaza. The district administration also issued a work-from-home advisory.