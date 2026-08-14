Delhi-NCR to see cloudy skies, heavy rain likely across several states

Delhi-NCR is likely to see cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next two days as monsoon activity intensifies across the region.

Meanwhile, a depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the weather agency's daily bulletin, the national capital is expected to receive rain through the week, with light to moderate rainfall forecast through August 20.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 22°C and 25°C during this period. Depression over Jharkhand The depression was located about 40 km north-northwest of Jamshedpur, 50 km west-southwest of Purulia and 70 km east-southeast of Ranchi on Friday morning. The system is expected to move further west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. The monsoon trough currently passes through Amritsar, Bareilly, Varanasi and Ranchi, the centre of the depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain likely across most of India Under the influence of the weather system, central and eastern India are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.