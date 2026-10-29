87% people in Delhi-NCR want other pollution sources tackled first: Survey

Ahead of the restrictions on older vehicles registered outside the capital starting November 1, around 87 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents believe stronger action against other sources of air pollution should have been taken first, according to a LocalCircles survey.

While 33 per cent of respondents want stricter action against construction dust, road dust and waste burning, another 13 per cent said the restrictions on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards were necessary and should not have been delayed.

LocalCircles conducted the survey through its online platform, receiving more than 20,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Of the respondents, 68 per cent were men and 32 per cent were women.

The findings come as Delhi prepares to bar the entry of non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital from November 1, 2026, until January 31, 2027. The restrictions will affect vehicles from neighbouring cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Construction dust, waste burning should be tackled, say respondents About 33 per cent of respondents said construction dust, road dust and waste burning should have been addressed first. Another 17 per cent wanted stronger action against industrial pollution and emissions from thermal power plants, while 4 per cent prioritised traffic congestion and public transport. A further 33 per cent said authorities should have taken stronger action against all major pollution sources before restricting older vehicles.

Vehicle curbs could affect over 1 mn vehicles across NCR According to transport department estimates cited in the report, more than 1 million non-BS-VI vehicles in neighbouring NCR cities could be affected. These include over 400,000 vehicles in Noida and Greater Noida, around 4 lakh in Ghaziabad, and nearly 200,000 in Gurugram and Faridabad combined. The restrictions will cover BS-III and BS-IV vehicles from these cities. CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders and other essential-service vehicles are exempt. Authorities plan to use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and artificial intelligence-based cameras at border points, supported by around 300 transport department personnel, to enforce the restrictions. The move is part of Delhi’s winter pollution-control plan, which also includes higher parking charges, a “No PUC, No Fuel” rule at fuel stations, limits on physical office attendance and restrictions on construction and demolition activity.