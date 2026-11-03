Home / India News / Delhi Police ACP suspended over personnel's protest outside headquarters

Delhi Police ACP suspended over personnel's protest outside headquarters

The suspension comes amid controversy over the protest, in which police personnel gathered outside the headquarters seeking revocation of transfer orders

Delhi Police, Delhi Police Headquarters
Security personnel stand guard outside the Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) as protesting officers from Shahdara district assemble to demand the rollback of transfer orders for ACP Manasvi Vashistha and SHO Inspector Arun Kumar, in New Delhi (PTI Phot
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Delhi Police's Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, who joined the protest by personnel outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers, has been suspended, police sources said on Tuesday.

The suspension comes amid controversy over the protest, in which police personnel gathered outside the headquarters seeking revocation of transfer orders.

The action against the ACP was taken in connection with the incident, said the police source, adding that further details were awaited.

There was no immediate official statement from the Delhi Police on the suspension.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyclone Murasu hits Andhra coast; schools shut, flights disrupted

Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast, leaves a heavy trail of destruction

Delhi's air quality worsens as AQI climbs to 331, Grap II curbs enforced

Fire breaks out at HPCL facility in Visakhapatnam; no casualties reported

Come December, van Gogh, Mondrian and other Dutch masters will be in India

Topics :Delhi PoliceProtestDelhi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Next Story