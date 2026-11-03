Delhi Police ACP suspended over personnel's protest outside headquarters

Delhi Police's Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, who joined the protest by personnel outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers, has been suspended, police sources said on Tuesday.

The suspension comes amid controversy over the protest, in which police personnel gathered outside the headquarters seeking revocation of transfer orders.

The action against the ACP was taken in connection with the incident, said the police source, adding that further details were awaited.

There was no immediate official statement from the Delhi Police on the suspension.