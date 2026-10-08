Delhi Police books Rahul, Priyanka for alleged 'assault', 'obstruction'

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during their protest here, police sources said on Thursday.

Besides several Congress leaders, the FIR has been filed against party workers who took part in the protest The case was registered in connection with the incidents that took place during the Congress protest here on Wednesday. Police are examining the allegations and the role of those involved, the sources said.

Police said a total of 91 people were detained during the protest, including multiple MPs and leaders.

Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc leaders' street protests on Wednesday before being detained again along with many MPs by police.