Home / India News / Delhi Police de-notify Jantar Mantar as protest venue, name three sites

Delhi Police de-notify Jantar Mantar as protest venue, name three sites

The police have designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as venues for organising protests

Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police, protest venues in Delhi, Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground
(Representative image from file)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 2:28 PM IST
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Delhi Police have de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, naming Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new sites, according to a standing order dated October 11.
 
The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, followed recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to examine alternative venues for public protests and demonstrations.
 
This came after a security crackdown on October 10, when police prevented protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), along with student and opposition groups. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.
 
Since the 1990s, Jantar Mantar has been a prominent venue for protests in the national capital. Its proximity to Parliament made it a key location for public mobilisation on political, social and economic issues.

Protesters gather across Delhi

Police deployment and restrictions prevented protesters from assembling at Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators instead gathered in smaller groups at several locations across the capital, including Connaught Place, Dilli Haat and other parts of central Delhi. Police detained protesters at multiple locations as they attempted to assemble.
 
More than 7,000 people were detained during the October 10 crackdown, including former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar. The four were subsequently released, while CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained in custody overnight before being released on Sunday. 
 
Security was tightened across the national capital, with restrictions affecting public movement and transport services. More than 25,000 security personnel were deployed on Saturday.

Three alternative protest venues notified

The standing order states that Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi have been designated as venues for organising protests and demonstrations.
 
The revised guidelines partially modify an earlier standing order dated April 28, 2022. Delhi Police said detailed and revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at the three venues would be issued separately.
 
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Topics :DelhiDelhi PoliceProtestJantar Mantar

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

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