Delhi Police expects 7,000 protesters, directs personnel to show restraint

Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said.

During a briefing ahead of the planned demonstration, police personnel were instructed not to react to any provocative acts by protesters and to maintain calm throughout the operation, they said.

Sources said Delhi Police has made it clear that no unauthorised gathering will be allowed. Personnel have been directed to detain those arriving to participate in the protest and shift them to designated detention centres.

Action may also be taken against individuals claiming to be independent journalists if they attempt to provoke police personnel or create a confrontation, depending on the circumstances, they said.