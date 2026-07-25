Delhi Police files attempt to murder among 14 charges for July 20 CJP rally

An FIR registered regarding the July 20 violence near Kartavya Path during the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" rally invokes 13 charges, including attempt to murder, with Delhi Police sources alleging that protesters attacked personnel with the intention of killing them while trying to breach security barricades.

According to the FIR, registered at the Kartavya Path police station based on an inspector's complaint, a large group of protesters attempted to break through police barricades erected to prevent them from entering the high-security zone around Parliament.

It details police's account of the clashes that took place on Rafi Marg during a protest march towards Parliament. When stopped, protesters allegedly hurled stones, slippers and other objects at police personnel and physically assaulted them, leaving several officers injured, police sources said.