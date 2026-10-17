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Delhi Police files multiple FIRs over CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Police said a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place despite repeated announcements to disperse, violating prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

Delhi protests
Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 12:11 PM IST
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Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday.

"Despite repeated announcements asking people to disperse, a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place on Friday, prompting the police to initiate legal action," said the source.

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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