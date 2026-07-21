Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of protest at Kisan Ghat

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of a demonstration scheduled at Kisan Ghat from 8.30 am, informing commuters of possible diversions and congestion on several key stretches.

According to the advisory, diversions may be enforced on a need basis to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

They said traffic is likely to be diverted from Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road and surrounding stretches, where traffic movement is expected to be affected due to the gathering.