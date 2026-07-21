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Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of protest at Kisan Ghat

Traffic is likely to be diverted from Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover

Delhi Police
The Traffic Police urged commuters heading towards the airport, railway stations and adjoining areas to plan their journey in advance and use navigation applications for real-time traffic updates
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of a demonstration scheduled at Kisan Ghat from 8.30 am, informing commuters of possible diversions and congestion on several key stretches.

According to the advisory, diversions may be enforced on a need basis to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

They said traffic is likely to be diverted from Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road and surrounding stretches, where traffic movement is expected to be affected due to the gathering.

The Traffic Police urged commuters heading towards the airport, railway stations and adjoining areas to plan their journey in advance and use navigation applications for real-time traffic updates.

People have also been advised to follow the directions of the traffic personnel deployed on the ground, park vehicles only at designated spots and avoid roadside parking.

The advisory said commuters may face inconvenience during the period of restrictions and appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and adhere to traffic rules for hassle-free movement across the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi PoliceTraffic jamDelhi traffic

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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