Delhi Police registers 25 FIRs over SIR protests, Rahul, Priyanka named

The Delhi Police have registered 25 FIRs related to the SIR protests in the national capital since October 2, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among those named, sources said.

The cases relate to alleged vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work and violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district.

Police have taken action against protesters following repeated incidents of alleged lawlessness during the demonstrations, a police source said.

The opposition MPs have held a series of protests in the national capital after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to multiple decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.