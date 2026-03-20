Delhi Police seals news agency UNI's office, cites high court order

Delhi Police on Friday sealed news agency UNI's office here, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media".

The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises. The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency. The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's plea. The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India". "In an unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India, the Rafi Marg office of the nation's oldest news agency, United News of India (UNI), was literally attacked by a police force that would put an anti-terror operation to shame.

"Employees were not given time to even collect their belongings or hear from management. The management has been left outside, and employees are being beaten inside," the Statesman said in a post on X. UNI said on X, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom." In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation. The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground.