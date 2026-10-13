Delhi Police seeks CAPF deployment extension till Oct 20 amid protest fears

Delhi Police has sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi till October 20, citing the possibility of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, sources said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, police requested that the deployment, which was scheduled to end on Monday, be extended to maintain law and order and deal with any potential situation.

"A total of 301 CAPF companies had been approved for deployment in Delhi, including 221 companies cleared on October 6 and another 80 on October 8," a source said.