Delhi Police shifts Wangchuk to hospital on day 21 of his hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a government hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention under medical supervision.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.

Some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, it added. The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying they should peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest. Soon after the police action, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that the protesters were subjected to a police crackdown. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X. In another post, he alleged that the police were beating protesters and forcibly taking Wangchuk away.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks. Doctors said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring. The Delhi High Court has been monitoring the medical condition of Wangchuk and has directed that his health be regularly assessed and that appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day hunger strike. "Governments have fallen over the price of onions. "I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he had said in a video message, while reiterating his support for the students' movement. Security heightened around Jantar Mantar Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike, was shifted to a hospital following a brief commotion during the exercise, police said.

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said. Barricades have been erected and security personnel positioned at key points to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order after his health deteriorated. "Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to appropriate government hospital which was much needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," he said.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said. Police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise while the high court's directions were being implemented, leading to a brief commotion. "The protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement said.