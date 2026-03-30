Delhi Police Special Cell arrests LeT terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a suspected operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba from the Ghazipur area here, an official said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Shabbir Ahmad Lone, was allegedly working as a sleeper cell member and had pasted anti-national posters at multiple locations, he said.
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was being operated at the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," the officer said.
"We have recovered currency of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and India from him," the officer said.
Shabbir Ahmad Lone, alias Raja alias Kashmiri, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, was earlier arrested by the Special Cell in 2007 with a large cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and grenades. He remained lodged in Tihar Jail till 2018.
Police sources said that he had links with Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and had received terror training in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He is currently being interrogated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)