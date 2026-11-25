Delhi woke up to another morning of poor air quality on Wednesday, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 228 at 7 am, compared with 242 at the same time on Tuesday, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The marginal decline has done little to change the overall picture. Of the 59 monitoring stations in the capital, 56 had valid readings. Thirty-six recorded AQI levels above 200, including five where the readings crossed 300, placing them in the 'very poor' category.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 336, followed by Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 332. North Campus, Delhi University, recorded 313, while Burari Crossing and IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, reported 305 and 302, respectively.

At the other end, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest AQI at 140, followed by IMD Lodhi Road at 147 and Patparganj at 148. These locations were in the 'moderate' category. PM10 and PM2.5 were the prominent pollutants in the city's overall reading. NCR cities continue to report poor air Air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) remained uneven, with several cities recording readings in the poor category. Panchgaon in Haryana reported the highest AQI in the region at 294, followed by Gurugram at 280. Meerut recorded an AQI of 248, followed by Ghaziabad at 240 and Bhiwadi at 236. Bahadurgarh and Dharuhera in Haryana reported readings of 231 and 229, respectively, while Delhi stood at 228.

Noida recorded an AQI of 215, while Bulandshahr and Greater Noida reported 211 and 209, respectively. Baghpat was at 206. Rohtak and Sonipat recorded readings of 199 and 190, respectively. Among the better-performing cities in the region, Palwal recorded the lowest AQI at 86, followed by Panipat at 133, Bharatpur at 141 and Hapur at 142. Alwar and Faridabad reported readings of 145 and 155, respectively. Khanna records India's highest AQI Among the 283 cities with valid readings in the CPCB's 7 am dataset, Khanna in Punjab recorded the highest AQI at 323, followed by Jalandhar at 304 and Panchgaon in Haryana at 294.

Shamli in Uttar Pradesh reported an AQI of 282, followed by Gurugram at 280. Ballabgarh in Haryana and Anpara in Uttar Pradesh both recorded 255, while Ludhiana in Punjab reported 254. Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh recorded 253. At the other end, Chikkaballapur in Karnataka recorded the lowest AQI at 19, followed by Madikeri in the same state at 24 and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu at 28. Eloor in Kerala reported 30, while Koppal in Karnataka recorded 34. Aizawl in Mizoram, which had featured among the cleanest cities in the previous day's list, recorded an AQI of 38 on Wednesday. Stubble burning, Delhi vehicles add to PM2.5 load